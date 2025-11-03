Sikkim pushes for stronger dairy sector links with Centre, explore new avenues in animal health

In a bid to enhance coordination and foster sustainable growth in the livestock and dairy sectors, Dr. Sharman Rai, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department, Government of Sikkim, called on Naresh Pal Gangwar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday, November 3.



Dr Rai was accompanied by Dr T. N. Bhutia, Additional Director (Planning/SARAH), and Dr Pratik Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Sikkim Livestock Development Board.



The meeting focused on key areas including livestock development, animal health initiatives, and avenues for future collaboration between the Centre and the State. Both sides emphasized the need for joint efforts to advance animal husbandry infrastructure, improve livestock productivity, and support dairy entrepreneurship in Sikkim.



The discussions concluded on a positive note, with renewed commitment from both parties to strengthen institutional partnerships and ensure long-term sustainability in the livestock and dairy sectors.