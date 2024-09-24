In a press conference held today at the BJP's City Office, BJP Sikkim Spokesperson Dr. Giri spoke about the achievements of the Modi Government 3.0, accompanied by State General Secretary Shri Bharat Dulal. The event was marked by discussions on the government's progress within its first 100 days and its impact on the development of Sikkim.

Dr. Giri said that in this brief period, an impressive Rs 15 lakh crore has been sanctioned for various development projects in the country which includes Sikkim. He detailed initiatives like the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which has credited Rs 20,000 crore directly into farmers' accounts nationwide, and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Awas Yojana, which has seen the construction of 3 crore houses, benefiting 4.5 crore families.

Former National Vice President of the SC Morcha, Vivek Sonker, also addressed the media, responding to comments by Rahul Gandhi regarding reservation policies and issues facing SC communities across India. Sonker criticized Gandhi, stating, “Today Rahul Gandhi carries a constitution book but does not follow it,” and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy.

Sonker highlighted that the BJP has been actively working to protect the rights and development of the OBC communities and expressed the party's readiness to take necessary steps for their advancement. He said, "BJP will protest from the streets to Parliament to honor and protect B.R. Ambedkar."

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