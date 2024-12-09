Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed officials to conduct a preliminary feasibility study for a new railway line connecting Melli to Dentam in Sikkim. The directive follows a proposal by Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP, highlighting the strategic and developmental significance of the project.

The study will evaluate the potential route through Jorethang and Legship, leveraging less challenging terrain along the banks of the Rangeet and Kalej rivers. "The Railways Minister has directed his officials to conduct a preliminary feasibility study and prepare a report at the earliest," said Subba, who met Vaishnaw on December 9 in New Delhi.

Subba's representation emphasised the need for enhanced connectivity in West Sikkim, proposing the railway as an extension of the nearly completed Sevoke-Rangpo line, which is set to integrate Sikkim into the national rail network.

“The Melli-Dentam railway would link remote areas to mainstream economic activities, serving as a lifeline for people in West Sikkim," Subba stated in his proposal. He also highlighted the benefits:

Improved regional connectivity: Connecting Dentam, near the Indo-Nepal border, to Sikkim's network.

Economic growth: Unlocking industrial and trade potential in underdeveloped areas.

Boosting tourism: Opening access to West Sikkim’s eco-tourism and cultural sites.

Social empowerment: Easier access to education, healthcare, and essential services.

Subba underlined the project’s potential to catalyse growth in Gyalshing and other towns, urging the Railways Ministry to prioritise the initiative. “This project holds immense potential to transform the region,” he reiterated.



The MP assured full cooperation from the state government to facilitate the project’s smooth implementation. He also highlighted the strategic value of integrating the Melli-Dentam link into the national rail network.