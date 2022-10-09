Vehicular movement at 20th mile on number 32 along the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting Sikkim's capital Gangtok was disrupted on October 9 following a fresh landslide.

The landslide hit the traffic movement badly, leaving hundreds of tourists and goods-laden vehicles stranded on the highway for more than 3 hours.

The two affected roads are NH 10 at 32 number and at 20th mile near Rangpo which connects Sikkim to the Siliguri corridor.

Landslides at two places, the first at 32 number in Rangpo have disrupted the movement of vehicles today morning once again for 3 hours.

The most affected stretch of the 20th mile was earlier repaired but it got damaged again, according to officials engaged in the clearance of the road of the accumulated rubble due to landslides.

Meanwhile, due to heavy downpours, roads in other parts of Sikkim have also been damaged. Now, vehicles are being diverted either from Rangpo via Roarthang to Gangtok or Rangpo via Duga which is a long route.

Authorities in the East Sikkim region warned that clearing the landslide at the 20th mile may take some time because heavy rains have slowed down clearing efforts and loose debris is still falling over the road.

Since constant rain has loosened rocks and cliffs, leaving them susceptible to landslides, the Roads and Bridges Department has issued a warning encouraging people to avoid travelling unless it is absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have released information on the prevailing road conditions connecting NH-10 with the possibility of more heavy rain in the next few hours.

1. Nimtar - One way motorable.

2. 14th Mile - One Way motorable. (Excavator at site)

3. S-Turning/Kapoor More - Two-way Motorable

4. Chisopani Tunnel (Rangpo end) - One way due to fallen Vegetation/Trees

5. Multiple Slides near Singtam and bamboo fell but the carriageway was not blocked. Two-way traffic movement except for two locations (Bhanu Turning and near Hospital)

6. 19th Mile - Blocked due to boulder falling (JCB at site)

7. 20th mile - Blocked due to heavy slush and a boulder falling. (JCB at site)

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