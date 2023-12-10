Sikkim is gearing up for both rainfall and the revered presence of the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama on December 12. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has reviewed the preparations to ensure a seamless experience for the spiritual leader's visit.

The Meteorological Centre in Gangtok issued a weather bulletin highlighting the synoptic situation and providing a detailed forecast for the upcoming days.

On December 10 , the state is expected to witness Light rainfall or snowfall in isolated places over Gangtok and Mangan districts of Sikkim with a few places in Mangan experiencing the same.

On December 11, similar conditions persist, with additional light rainfall anticipated in Pakyong district.

On the day of Dalai Lama's visit on December 12, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is expected in most places over Mangan and Gangtok districts, with many places in Gyalshing and Soreng witnessing the same. Additionally, light rainfall is anticipated in many places over Pakyong district.

The weather will be relatively calm on December 13, with light rainfall/snowfall in a few places over Gangtok and Mangan districts and isolated places in Gyalshing, Soreng, and Namchi districts.

The weather is expected to be mainly dry across all six districts on December 14.

On December 12, a yellow warning has been issued for hailstorms/thunderstorms at isolated places over Gangtok, Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts of Sikkim.

No significant change in night temperature is predicted over the next two days, followed by a 3-4°C fall in night temperature for the subsequent three days.