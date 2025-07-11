Sikkim rains: Landslides destroy key bridge in Yuksom, cut off villages

As Sikkim continues to witness continuous rainfall, a wooden bridge connecting Chhangri Basti and Dhoban in the remote town of Yuksom in Gyalshing district was destroyed due to landslides at several locations on July 10.

A wooden bridge connecting Chhangri Basti and Dhoban was destroyed due to landslide triggered by incessant rains in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The calamity poses a serious risk to both residents and security personnel by effectively isolating the region and disrupting essential communication, they said.

Officials informed that the calamity poses a serious risk to both residents and security personnel by effectively isolating the region and disrupting essential communication.

Precarious road conditions stretch along the route from Chhangri border outpost of the 72nd Battalion, Armed Border Force, to Dhoban and continuing through New Patal to Yuksom, officials added.

This track is crucial for the routine patrols of soldiers and movement of tourists, besides the daily lives of villagers.

The Gyalshing district administration has been informed about the collapse of the bridge and efforts are on to address the escalating crisis.

Further compounding the problem, a wooden bridge connecting Dhoban border post to Samvay Nayapatal under Nambu Sindrabung Gram Panchayat Unit was swept away around 9 am by the strong currents of Sakim Dhoban Khola river.

This vital link has been completely severed halting all traffic and communication along the route.

The District Disaster Management Authority and local administration have been requested to prioritize the bridge's reconstruction and restore connectivity.

In response to the situation, soldiers from the 72nd Battalion SSB Yuksum are now using alternative routes.