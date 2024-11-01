Raj Bhavan in Sikkim marked the foundation day of multiple states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, promoting the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat." The event was attended by JD Bhutia, Secretary to the Governor, and highlighted the unique cultural identities that contribute to India's strength and unity.

The programme began with a welcome address from the Deputy Secretary, followed by a video message from the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai C Patel, showcasing the state's natural beauty and heritage.

JD Bhutia presented traditional Khadas to honoured guests, including Commandant ITBP Pankaj Kumar Bhagat from Chhattisgarh and Deputy Commandant Lakhvinder Singh from Punjab, who shared insights on their states' contributions to the nation.

In his address, Bhutia highlighted the cultural significance of each state, underlining their roles in India's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. He also conveyed the best wishes of Sikkim’s Governor to attendees and extended greetings for Laxmi Puja and Tse Chi.

The celebration featured a lively cultural performance by Raj Bhavan staff, embracing India's rich heritage. The event was attended by ITBP officials, distinguished guests, and Raj Bhavan staff, exemplifying India’s unity in diversity.