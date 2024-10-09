Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Gangtok, Sikkim on October 11 for a series of high-profile engagements with special focus on military activities and regional development initiatives.

Singh will depart from Delhi and is scheduled to reach Bagdogra Airport in Darjeeling by 11:15 AM, before taking a helicopter to Gangtok.

His first major engagement will be attending the Army Commanders' Conference at the Headquarters of the 17 Mountain Division, Gangtok.

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The conference will discuss key national security issues and the operational readiness of the division.

Following the conference, Singh will join the troops for a Barakhana lunch at Samridhi Complex, Gangtok to boost the morale of soldiers stationed in the region.

In the evening, the Defence Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Prerna Sthal in Gangtok at 4 pm.

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The memorial is set to become a symbol of inspiration for the people of Sikkim.

Later, Singh will attend a cultural programme at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok, followed by dinner. He will stay overnight at the guest house of the 17 Mountain Division.