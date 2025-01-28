The Indian government's decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025 has sparked optimism for Sikkim's economic revival, with local leaders highlighting its potential impact on tourism and cross-border trade.

Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha praised the move, calling it a "historic development" that would bring "immense benefits" to the northeastern state. The pilgrimage, which attracts devotees from four major faiths - Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon - had been suspended in recent years.

This momentous initiative will significantly boost the state's economy, Lepcha said in a press release, emphasising the crucial role of the Nathu La Pass as a primary route for pilgrims. The reopening is expected to energise multiple sectors, including hospitality, transportation, and local handicrafts.

The announcement carries broader diplomatic significance, potentially marking a turning point in India-China relations. Lepcha, who raised this issue during a Rajya Sabha session last November, expressed hope for the revival of trade through Nathu La Pass alongside the pilgrimage route.

"India and China have a shared responsibility to collaborate in addressing mutual challenges," Lepcha stated, suggesting the pilgrimage's resumption could help build trust between the two nations.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's administration has thrown its support behind the initiative, working alongside the central government to facilitate the pilgrimage's revival. The development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for strengthening cultural and economic ties in the region.

Local tourism operators anticipate the pilgrimage will establish Sikkim as a premier destination for spiritual tourism, drawing visitors from around the world to the mountainous state.