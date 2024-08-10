A rally is being organized for tomorrow to condemn the recent shooting of a stray dog at Kahi Road and to raise awareness about animal abuse. The event will commence at 10 am from Zero Point.

The rally aims to highlight the issue of animal cruelty and advocate for a more compassionate environment for animals. Participants will gather to express their outrage over the incident and to call for increased protection and humane treatment for strays and other animals.

The controversy arises from an incident that occurred on July 19, when a 3-4-year-old stray dog was found shot on Kazi Road. The dog's body was hastily buried, but an anonymous tip led to its exhumation and a subsequent medical examination at a local polyclinic. The examination confirmed that the dog had been shot in the chest.

Animal rights activists in Sikkim have since launched a petition demanding enhanced stray animal protection laws. The case, initially marked by local reluctance, was brought to light by animal activist Sagar Singh and reported by Rebina Rai from People For Animals (PFA) Sikkim. Rai filed a case at Sadar Thana and subsequently facilitated the post-mortem.

The incident has drawn significant outrage among animal welfare advocates, who are now calling on Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to enact legislation to safeguard stray animals.