Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang carried out an on-site review of major development and renovation works in Gangtok, as the state accelerates preparations for its 50th year of statehood.

The inspection covered multiple key projects tied to the upcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations, scheduled to mark five decades since Sikkim joined the Indian Union in 1975. Officials said the state government is prioritising public infrastructure, ceremonial venues, and beautification drives to ensure the event reflects both historical significance and future aspirations.

“The work being carried out is of immense significance, as it will not only facilitate a grand Golden Jubilee celebration but will also leave a lasting impact on the state's development,” said CM Tamang during his visit.

Accompanied by senior officials, Tamang examined the pace and quality of construction and called for tighter coordination between departments to meet deadlines. He also interacted with on-ground teams, acknowledging their efforts and urging continued diligence.

The Chief Minister underlined the dual purpose of the projects — to serve the immediate needs of the jubilee events and to create long-term benefits for the people of Sikkim. He said the upgrades must reflect the state's progress while respecting its historical journey.

“We aim to create a celebration that is not only memorable but also meaningful, reflecting the state’s remarkable progress over the years,” he said, encouraging workers and officials to maintain high standards.

The Golden Jubilee is expected to draw attention from across the region, with the government hoping to showcase Sikkim’s transformation over five decades through cultural, civic, and developmental milestones.