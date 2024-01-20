The Ramutsav Samiti of Sikkim has appealed to the state government to declare January 22nd a public holiday in honor of the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled to take place in Ayodhya. This follows the precedent set by the Maharashtra government, which has already declared January 22 as a public holiday.

Niren Bhandari, the Pramukh of the Shri Ram Mandir Darshan Program of Tadong Durga Mandir expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming events. "On January 22, the Ayodhya Ram temple Pran Pratistha is a momentous occasion. To mark this historic day, the Ramutsav Samiti of Tadong, Sikkim, is organizing a massive rally starting at 8:30 am. We extend our invitation to all Lord Ram followers and Bhakts to join this rally and make it a resounding success."

Bhandari stated the significance of the day, stating, "For the first time in 500 years, we have the opportunity to raise the flag of Lord Ram. This is a momentous occasion that deserves recognition and celebration by all."

The Samiti has also extended invitations to 16 special representatives from Sikkim to participate in the grand ceremony. Stating the importance of the day, Bhandari said, "We are aware that our Chief Minister is also a devoted Ram Bhakt. Given the significance of this occasion, we hope that respecting the sentiments of Ram Bhakts in Sikkim, our Chief Minister will declare January 22 as a public holiday."

The appeal comes as a call to unite Ram Bhakts across the state with the Samiti encouraging people from Tadong, Gangtok, Ranipur and beyond to join the rally. "Let us come together to celebrate this historic event making it a memorable day for all Ram bhakts in Sikkim," urged Bhandari.

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