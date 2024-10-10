The Rangpo-Singtam Highway was blocked at the 20th Mile today due to unforeseen circumstances, causing major traffic disruptions. Authorities are currently working to clear the obstruction, which is expected to take 3 to 4 hours.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes to reach their destinations. The local administration is closely monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as work progresses. Travelers are urged to stay informed and plan accordingly to minimize delays.

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