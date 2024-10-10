The traffic along the Rangpo-Singtam Highway at the 20th Mile has been partially restored, with one-way clearance now in effect. Duty personnel from Rangpo Police Station are actively managing the flow of vehicles at the landslide site, ensuring safety and smooth passage for commuters.

However, authorities have issued a stern advisory to the public, cautioning against unnecessary overtaking, which could exacerbate the traffic situation and lead to further delays.

Earlier, the highway had faced a complete blockage, with officials estimating a 3-4 hour window for clearing the obstruction.

Commuters are still encouraged to explore alternate routes to avoid congestion and reach their destinations in a timely manner.

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