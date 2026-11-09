Sikkim has secured the third position among 28 states in the Access Equality Index (AEI) 2026, with a score of 0.63, ranking behind Goa and Andhra Pradesh in a study that assessed how effectively states provide citizens access to essential services and opportunities.

Goa topped the index with a score of 0.68, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 0.66. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana occupied the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The index, prepared by the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), evaluated states across five key parameters — basic amenities, healthcare, education, socio-economic security and legal services. It used 60 indicators across 23 categories to measure access to essential services and infrastructure.

The findings highlight the importance of translating economic resources into tangible benefits for citizens, with the report noting that a state's economic standing alone does not determine the quality of life it offers.

Andhra Pradesh emerged as the highest-ranked state among major states, securing the second position despite ranking 13th nationally in per capita income. The report identified it as a front-runner for its performance in expanding access to opportunities and essential services.

The southern state also topped the socio-economic security category with a score of 0.69, ahead of Goa, which scored 0.50. It featured among the leading performers in the remaining four categories as well.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh recorded an access score of 0.66 against an expected score of 0.51 based on its economic status, resulting in a positive difference of 0.15 points — the highest among all states. Kerala followed with a difference of 0.07, while Himachal Pradesh recorded 0.06.

The assessment covered access to drinking water, sanitation, housing, clean energy, healthcare, education, employment, banking, insurance, pensions and legal services.

Welcoming the findings, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the ranking reflected the governance measures undertaken by his government over the past two-and-a-half years.

Naidu said his administration was focusing on attracting investments, generating wealth, improving governance and widening opportunities for people across the state.

He added that development initiatives were being implemented across different regions and sections of society, extending from individual households to community infrastructure, including efforts to improve cleanliness in villages and towns.