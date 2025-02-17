Bird enthusiasts have recorded over 150 species during the Great Backyard Bird Count in North Sikkim's previously unexplored Dzongu Hills, marking a significant milestone for the region's wildlife documentation.

A five-member team ventured into the remote Sakyong Pentong village, adding this area to international bird count maps for the first time. The expedition was part of a larger Sikkim-wide effort that involved 57 birders who generated more than 1,000 lists and identified 250 bird species across the state.

Local Dzongu birders Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha and Lhendup Lepcha teamed up with Pakyong district's Rozan Dhungel and Tilak Dhungel, led by state coordinator Dibyendu Ash. The group's work has established baseline data for future conservation efforts in the biodiversity-rich hills.

"Frequent bird census and more such events will help in creating thorough avian diversity data of the remote Dzongu Hills," said Ash, highlighting the enthusiastic participation from local communities.

The count, conducted from February 14-17, represents a major step forward in understanding the region's ecological wealth, particularly in previously undocumented areas.