Sikkim: Rare Himalayan flowers turn Kupup-Gnathang Valley pink, draw tourists

The high-altitude landscapes of Kupup and Gnathang Valley in East Sikkim have turned pink with the seasonal blooming of rare Himalayan flowers, attracting tourists, photographers and social media content creators to the region.

Situated at an altitude of around 13,000-13,500 feet, the valleys are generally known for their snow-covered landscapes and harsh winter conditions. However, during the brief period when snowfall is absent, the region transforms as high-altitude flowers bloom across the terrain.

The unusual floral display has drawn a growing number of visitors from within and outside Sikkim, many of whom are travelling to Kupup and Gnathang Valley to photograph and capture the seasonal bloom.

The flowering season has also coincided with intermittent drizzle and mist, adding to the visual appeal of the landscape and making the valleys particularly attractive to photographers and visitors.

The region hosts a variety of high-altitude flora during this period, with flowering plants covering parts of the valley in vibrant colours.

The bloom, however, is short-lived. With the onset of winter and snowfall, much of the landscape is once again covered in snow, bringing the brief flowering season to an end.

The seasonal transformation has offered visitors a different view of Kupup and Gnathang Valley, traditionally associated with snow and extreme cold, while providing a temporary boost to tourism in the area.