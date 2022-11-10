Sikkim recorded 75.52 per cent voting in a two-tier panchayat election.

As per the press release from the State Election Commissioner, district-wise voting percentages are Gyalshing 77 per cent, Soreng 74 per cent, Namchi 78 per cent, Gangtok 77.9 per cent, Pakyong 63 per cent and Mangan 82 per cent.

The election was held in more than 100 Territorial Constituency (Zilla Panchayat), more than 180 Gram Panchayat Units and 1147 wards with 207708 male and 202243 female voters. Altogether 429951 voters are to exercise their franchise.

Must tell, The Sikkim State Election Commission has tried to conduct an eco-friendly and digitized general panchayat elections and counting will be held on 12 November 2022.

This time, the Commission has encouraged all concerned to make the entire election process eco-friendly and discourage the use of single-use plastic during meetings, and use only eco-friendly banners and posters during campaigning.



This time, the Panchayat Election is party-less and not based on political party symbols. This change has been brought about by Sikkim after amending Panchayat (Amendment) Act, 2020.

It must be mentioned that the entire election process remained peaceful and no incidents of violence were reported at any polling booths.