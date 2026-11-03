Sikkim has recorded a 79 per cent increase in daily milk production over the past decade, rising from 1.37 lakh litres in 2014-15 to 2.45 lakh litres in 2025-26, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Tuesday, November 3.

During his visit to the Sikkim Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited at Tadong, the Union Minister highlighted the state's progress in the dairy sector and stressed the need to strengthen cooperative institutions, improve livestock productivity and expand infrastructure to increase farmers' incomes.

According to a statement issued by the state's Information and Public Relations Department, Singh said the number of dairy cooperative societies in Sikkim had increased from 389 in 2014-15 to 733 in 2025-26. The number of dairy farmers associated with these cooperatives also rose from around 10,000 to 16,000 during the period.

Milk procurement recorded a significant increase as well, rising from 17,000 litres to 61,000 litres per day, reflecting the expansion of the state's organised dairy network.

Emphasising the role of dairy cooperatives, Singh said they were important in ensuring fair prices for farmers, maintaining milk quality through systematic testing and protecting consumer interests.

He also underlined the need to strengthen milk procurement, chilling and processing facilities to meet the requirements arising from increased production and growing market demand.

The Union Minister further stressed the importance of improving livestock productivity and promoting value-added dairy products to enhance rural incomes and strengthen the state's dairy economy.

Referring to India's position as the world's largest milk producer, Singh called for sustained support to dairy farmers, particularly in the northeastern region, to strengthen the sector and improve rural livelihoods.

During the visit, Singh inaugurated a Microbiology Laboratory at the Sikkim Milk Union Processing Plant. He also inspected exhibition stalls showcasing dairy products and initiatives undertaken by the cooperative.

The programme also saw the virtual inauguration of a Microbiology Laboratory at Karfectar, the launch of Churpi Traceability and the introduction of Fodder Plus Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) products.

Registration certificates were also distributed to five newly established Dairy Cooperative Societies. These include Relling MCC and Chandrodoya MCC in Gangtok district, Taklak MCC in Geyzing district, and Lower Darakharka MCC and Terpai MCC in Namchi district.

Together, the five societies cover 60 farmers and are expected to procure 357.1 litres of milk per day at the End of Pour (EOP) level.

The programme was attended by Sikkim Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Minister Puran Kumar Gurung, Health and Family Welfare Minister G T Dhungel, MLA and Advisor to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department N B Pradhan, and senior officials from the Centre and the state government.

Among the central government officials present were Fisheries Secretary Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar, and Additional Secretary Varsha Joshi.