In the recently released India Crime Rate 2022 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Sikkim has emerged as a symbol of safety and security registering the lowest number of reported murders among Indian states.

Sikkim, often celebrated for its cultural richness has now added another feather to its cap – that of being one of the safest places to live in India. According to the NCRB's comprehensive data for the year 2022, Sikkim reported a mere 9 cases of murder throughout the entire year. This achievement is even more remarkable when juxtaposed with the stark figures from other states; Bihar topped the list with a staggering 2,930 reported murders, followed by Maharashtra with 2,295, Madhya Pradesh with 1,978, and Rajasthan with 1,834. Even West Bengal reported 1,696 murders, placing it below these states.

Beyond this significant accomplishment, Sikkim's overall crime rates paint a picture of exceptional safety and vigilance. The state recorded a total of 549 IPC crimes in 2022, resulting in a crime rate of 80.3 per lakh population. Equally noteworthy is the chargesheeting rate, standing impressively at 55.5%. In SLL crimes, Sikkim reported 270 cases, boasting an outstanding chargesheeting rate of 98.2%.

Delving into specific crime categories, Sikkim maintains an enviable record. Instances of rape, under Section 376 of the IPC, are restricted to a mere 4 cases. Notably, the state reported zero instances of unlawful assembly (Section 143, 144 &145), distinguishing it from the national trends.

Property-related offenses in Sikkim are significantly low, with only 86 cases reported in 2022. The commitment to safety extends to crimes against women, where Sikkim reported zero cases under The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, and The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Beyond this, Sikkim stands out in the arena of social legislation. The state recorded minimal cases under The Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2000 & 2015, and The Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986.

In a time when concerns about arms and explosives-related acts are growing across the nation, Sikkim remains a bastion of control with only 5 reported cases.

Sikkim's success in maintaining low crime rates, particularly in the context of murders, speaks volumes about the efficacy of governance and the harmony within its communities. The state now stands as a model for safety and justice setting a standard for others to emulate and reaffirming its status as a haven of peace and security in the nation.

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