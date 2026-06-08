Sikkim records steady decline in suicide rate over three years: Health Department

Sikkim has recorded a consistent decline in its suicide rate over the past three years, a development the state Health and Family Welfare Department has attributed to sustained mental health and suicide prevention initiatives.

According to a press release issued by the department on Monday, June 8, the suicide rate decreased from 43.1 per lakh population in 2022 to 40.2 per lakh in 2023, before falling further to 36.3 per lakh in 2024.

The department said the figures represent a 6.7 per cent reduction between 2022 and 2023 and a 9.7 per cent decline between 2023 and 2024, indicating the positive impact of various mental health interventions implemented across the state.

Officials credited the improvement to the combined efforts of programmes such as the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), Sikkim INSPIRES, and the District Mental Health Programme, along with collaborations involving schools, local communities, non-governmental organisations, police and other stakeholders.

The department said several measures contributed to the downward trend, including mental health awareness and anti-stigma campaigns, community-based screening and early identification of vulnerable individuals, training of healthcare workers and frontline personnel, expansion of mental health services across districts, and strengthened crisis support and referral systems through Tele-MANAS and district mental health teams.

Describing the trend as encouraging, the department said the decline demonstrates that suicide can be prevented when individuals receive timely support, treatment and care.

While welcoming the progress, officials stressed the need for continued efforts to sustain the gains and further strengthen mental health support systems in the state.

The department also appealed to the public to remain attentive to individuals experiencing emotional distress, encourage help-seeking behaviour and promote open discussions on mental health.

"Early identification and timely referral can save lives," the statement said.

Residents requiring assistance can access round-the-clock confidential support through Tele-MANAS (14416 or 1-800-891-4416) and the Crisis Helpline (1800-345-2445 / 03592-202111). Mental health services are also available at STNM Hospital and district hospitals across Sikkim.