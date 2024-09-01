Sikkim referee Bibek Chettri first in state to officiate in I-League 3
Bibek Chettri of Sikkim has made history by becoming the first referee from the state to officiate in the I-League 3. The football community in Sikkim has lauded his achievement and expressed hopes for his continued success.
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Sikkim-based referee, Bibek Chettri became the first official from the state to officiate in the prestigious I-League 3.
Following the achievement, the football community in Sikkim prasied Chettri for achieving the remarkable feat.
In a statement, the sports community hailed Chettri for contributing to the sport and stated, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Bibek Chettri for this historic achievement and wish him continued success in his refereeing career. May this be just the beginning of a trailblazing journey filled with further accomplishments and contributions to the world of football."
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