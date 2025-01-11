The Election Commission of India (ECI) has successfully concluded the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025 for Sikkim, updating the state’s electoral rolls. This annual exercise ensures accuracy and inclusivity in voter lists across the country.

The SSR 2025 commenced on October 29, 2024, covering all Assembly constituencies except Soreng Chakung and Namchi Singhithang, where by-elections were recently held.

For the remaining 30 constituencies, claims and objections were accepted between October 29 and November 28. The revision process for Soreng Chakung and Namchi Singhithang began on November 27 with the filing period running until December 12.

The final electoral roll was shared with representatives of recognized political parties. The data shows a 0.35% net increase in the voter count since the draft roll was published on October 29, 2024.

As of the final publication, Sikkim’s total number of registered voters stands at 4,67,327, comprising 2,33,828 male voters, 2,33,495 female voters and 4 transgender voters.

Notably, 1,387 new voters aged 18-19 years have been added to the rolls, marking their first-time participation in the democratic process. Moreover, 2,598 service voters have been registered.

Overall, the revision saw the inclusion of 1,625 voters due to enrolment and migration, while 2,347 names were removed due to various reasons, including duplication and death.