Sikkim, which became the first Indian state to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in March 2016, continues to strengthen its commitment to sanitation and hygiene under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

Marking World Toilet Day, the state reaffirmed its dedication to sustaining its ODF-Free status and expanding its initiatives through the construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) and Community Sanitation Complexes (CSC).

Since its landmark achievement, Sikkim has focused on maintaining its ODF-Free status while addressing waste management and sanitation challenges in rural areas. A total of 7,362 IHHLs have been constructed recently bringing the cumulative total to 14,570 across the state.

District-wise, notable progress includes:

- Gyalshing: 705 constructed, 1,609 total

- Mangan: 1,144 constructed, 2,449 total

- Namchi: 836 constructed, 2,297 total

- Pakyong: 2,129 constructed, 3,167 total

- Soreng: 1,259 constructed, 2,321 total

In addition to household toilets, Sikkim has constructed 679 CSCs to serve communities, with 427 of them being Divyang-friendly, ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities. These complexes, costing Rs 3,10,000 each, provide shared sanitation facilities in public spaces.

Sikkim’s journey in sanitation is marked by numerous milestones. On September 6, 2019, the state was awarded first place in the ODF Plus IEC Campaign at the Swachh Bharat Puraskar held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The award, presented by the President of India, recognised Sikkim's innovative campaigns like “Money from Waste,” “Selfie with Garbage,” and its efforts in rural waste management.

The then Secretary of Rural Development Department, C.S. Rao, received the award, and Upasna Khawas of Pakyong was also honored for her contributions to menstrual hygiene and waste management.

Sikkim was lauded for completing the 4+1 IEC campaign under ODF Plus by painting educational murals and installing ODF boards across all registered villages, overcoming challenges such as landslides and poor internet connectivity.

The state’s focus on community participation, from Panchayats to students, has been instrumental in sustaining its ODF-Free status. Despite seasonal adversities like monsoons, Sikkim’s field teams showcased exceptional determination to meet targets and ensure timely execution of projects.