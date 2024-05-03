Renowned musician and educator, Jason Zac, along with his mother, Lillian Zachariah, conducted a workshop titled ‘Introduction to Music’ at Chief Minister Charter School Pangthang on May 3. The event, which catered to students of classes 6, 7, and 8, commenced at 10:30 am with Zac introducing the basics of harmony and rhythm.

Through interactive sessions, students explored rhythm by creating their own compositions in groups. Concepts like scale, pitch, and breath control were elucidated, with Lillian contributing her expertise in vocal coaching.

Zac emphasised music as a universal language, bridging cultural barriers. “We might not know each other’s local language, but we can both understand and connect with music,” expressed Zac.

As the workshop neared its end, Zac gave the students an assignment: they had two weeks to work on a melody. Reflecting on his time with the students, Zac, who hails from the Nathaniel School of Music in Bangalore, expressed appreciation for the students' receptiveness and talent. "They all were so receptive and attentive. I am surprised that most of the students sing so well. We enjoyed being here and teaching the students," Zac said.

Until May 11, Zac and Lillian will continue their musical journey in Sikkim, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration at CMCS Pangthang. Their visit provided a rare opportunity for the students to engage with seasoned musicians and educators, fostering a deeper appreciation for music.