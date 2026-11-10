Sikkim's high-altitude adventure tourism sector has received a boost with the reopening of the iconic Green Lake Trek after a four-year closure.

The trek was officially reopened with the support of Lachen Dzumsa and Khangri Tours, Treks and Expedition. A team of seven Russian trekkers became the first group to undertake the route following its reopening, setting out on October 31, 2026, and completing the challenging expedition on Monday.

The team was led by group leader Andrei Fedorovich, accompanied by trek guide Shumiran Rai and support staff Dhurba Rai, Sajan Rai, Nitesh Rai and Tendup Sherpa.

Congratulating the team on completing the expedition, Tshring Dorjee Lachungpa, managing director of Khangri Tours, Treks and Expedition, praised the trekkers and support crew for their dedication, coordination and teamwork.

The reopening is expected to revive interest in Sikkim's high-altitude trekking routes and create fresh opportunities for international adventure tourism. The Green Lake Trek, known for its Himalayan terrain and remote mountain landscapes, is among the region's prominent trekking routes.

The successful expedition marks the return of the route to Sikkim's adventure tourism circuit after a four-year break.