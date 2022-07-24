Sikkim reported 162 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 41,085, on Saturday. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate was 19.47 per cent as the fresh cases were detected out of 832 samples tested.

Of the new cases, 35 were registered in Gangtok district, 45 in Pakyong district, 22 in Gyalshing district, 24 cases in Soreng district, 28 in Namchi district, and 8 cases in Mangan district.

Week ago, on July 16, Sikkim had recorded 39,876 cases. The 1,209 new cases came in at a weekly test positivity rate of 16.55%, noticeably lower than the weekly positivity rate of 20% recorded the previous week.

The state has also increased the number of daily tests, which has also contributed to the lower positivity rate.

Over the past week, six patients who had tested positive for COVID also passed away.

Health officials have explained that these fatalities were caused by their existing co-morbidities.

On average, the latest spike in numbers has not resulted in severe infections and the hospitalisation rate has been reasonably low, with most of the patients either asymptomatic or presenting only moderate symptoms.

As per the Daily Report of Covid-19 in Sikkim released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Health Department on Saturday morning, 99 more Covid patients were discharged from home isolation after making full recoveries to further improve the number of recovered cases to 38,633.

On a reassuring note, no COVID deaths were reported on Saturday to hold Sikkim’s COVID-19 related death toll at 466.

On the vaccination front, a total of 134 children aged between 12 to 14 years were vaccinated with Corbevax on Saturday, while 59 in the 15 to 18 year age-group took their Covaxin shots in Sikkim on Friday. Similarly, 91 adults took their regular COVID shield shots while 2,783 took their precautionary third dose of the same