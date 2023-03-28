Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 12. Of the new cases, two were reported in Gangtok, three in Pakyong, and one in Namchi. The state's positivity rate currently stands at 7 percent.

Out of the six patients, five are currently in home isolation while one minor is being admitted to the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sikkim to date is 44,344, out of which 43,048 people have recovered from the disease. The state's death toll remains at 500 as no new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Additionally, a total of 784 individuals have migrated to other states.

According to the union health ministry, India reported 1,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 3.19%. The country has logged more than 44.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 530,837 deaths so far.

COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country, with Karnataka reporting 792 active cases and Kerala reporting 2,471 active cases. Maharashtra has 2,117 active cases, Gujarat has 1,697 cases, Delhi has recorded 528 cases, Tamil Nadu has 608 active cases, and Himachal Pradesh has 415 cases so far.

Scientists have identified XBB.1.16 as the COVID-19 variant responsible for the present surge in cases. However, they have also stated that people in India have developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural infection. Therefore, the present COVID-19 variant is unlikely to cause hospitalization and severity, as it is mild in nature. Nevertheless, the government has suggested that people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if they have not yet done so.