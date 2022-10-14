Sikkim Republican Party says the percentage for Bhutia Lepcha (BL) reservations doesn't match the number of total seats.

And if there is reservation BL then other communities should also get reservations it falls under the state list.

KB Rai, President of Sikkim Republican Party today while addressing the presser said "On 11th October 2022 notification declaring panchayat election was issued and there are many flaws but mainly referring to the 2018 notification they have made a separate reservation for Bhutia Lepcha community that is fine which is something very interesting we don't have any problem but at the same time they have said 20 per cent from ST seats that total 40 per cent from that 20 per cent will be separately reserved for BL but when we calculate the number of seats it doesn't match so if they want to provide the seat reservation they should do it properly.

He also shared "If BL is reserved then other community's seats should also be reserved and it can be done by the state government all communities should get reserved seats and its high time as in assembly Limboo Tamang is yet to get their reserved seats yet as it falls under the union list and parliamentary affairs.

Notably, not only SRP but many discontent people with the reservation pattern for the Panchayat election people from various villages gathered at the State Election Commission and demanded the proper arrangements as in some cases the village is BL villages but seat reservations roster has allotted SC seats there are numerous cases shared Sonam Gyatso Sherpa executive member of Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj who joined the villagers to raise their voice.

While later the State Election Commission clarifies the BL/ST reservation queries for the upcoming Panchayat elections issued a clarification saying "Wherever the seat reservation of ST has been made, both BL and ST can file their nominations but in the case of BL-ST, only BL can file the nomination".