The Sikkim Education Department has announced a rescheduling of school timings for both government and private institutions, effective November 5, 2024 to alleviate traffic congestion in the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area.

The "Odd-Even" vehicle restriction system, introduced under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 will take effect simultaneously. It will be implemented to manage traffic flow and reduce non-essential vehicle movement.

The measure aims to enhance traffic flow by limiting the movement of both private and government vehicles based on the last digit of their registration numbers.

The restrictions will apply on the National Highway from Mayfair Fatak to GICI, Zero Point, within the municipal boundaries of Gangtok.

According to the official order released by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, all government schools within the GMC area will now commence classes at 8 am and conclude at 2:15 pm.

Schools operating on a double shift, such as Sichey Secondary School, CS Rai Arithang Secondary School, and Bojoghari Secondary School, will maintain their existing schedules to accommodate their unique operational needs.

Private schools have also been given guidelines under the new order. They are required to start classes no later than 8 am, with dismissal times ranging between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm. The flexibility aims to cater to the varying capacities and resources of private institutions while contributing to the overall objective of easing traffic flow.

The odd-even scheme, which restricts vehicle usage based on license plate numbers on alternating days, is expected to complement the new school timings. By limiting the number of vehicles on the roads, officials hope to create a safer and less congested environment for students traveling to and from school.