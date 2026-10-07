Sikkim: Reshi tunnel inspection flags pending drainage, pedestrian safety and rehabilitation works

The Tunnel Monitoring Committee, led by Relief Commissioner-cum-Secretary (LR&DMD) Mingma T Sherpa, inspected the Reshi Road Tunnel and reviewed its structural condition, safety measures, maintenance and rehabilitation requirements.

During the inspection, the committee identified pending works related to drainage, pedestrian safety and structural upkeep. The issues were flagged as requiring timely attention to ensure the safety of students, residents and commuters using the tunnel.

Sherpa questioned the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on the safety protocols being followed at the tunnel and stressed strict compliance with prescribed safety standards. He directed officials to submit all relevant technical documents to his office and proposed the formation of a sub-committee for regular monitoring of the tunnel.

Soreng Deputy Commissioner Dhiraj Subedi highlighted pending works that directly affect commuters and local residents. He stressed the need for proper completion and maintenance of the drainage system and called for a safe pedestrian walkway through the tunnel.

The committee also assessed the tunnel's structural condition and reviewed its maintenance and rehabilitation requirements. Members urged NHPC's Rangit Stage IV Hydroelectric Project to strengthen safety measures and complete all pending works within the stipulated timeframe.

NHPC DGM RM Sahoo presented the current status of the tunnel and briefed the committee on the Diversion Road Tunnel along SH-22/NH510. He also outlined the recommended rehabilitation treatment, equipment requirements and estimated costs for repair and upgradation works.

Officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Geological Survey of India, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the district administration were also present during the inspection.