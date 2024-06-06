Yap Rinzing Chewang Kazi, a resident of Lachen in North Sikkim, has been honored with the esteemed Gramin Dak Sevak Award for his exceptional service in the Rural Postal Service, Lachen division.

The award, presented by the Department of Posts, Government of India, recognizes Kazi's outstanding performance and dedication to his role as a Gramin Dak Sevak in the Sikkim - North Bengal Region for the year 2023-24. Kazi's achievement has brought pride to the region and inspired his colleagues to strive for excellence in their services.

His commitment to delivering exceptional service to the rural community has made a significant impact on the lives of many. The award is a testament to Kazi's hard work and dedication, and he continues to be an inspiration to his peers and the community he serves.