In a distressing incident, a resident of New Market fell victim to a fraudulent phone scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 11 lakh. The victim, a lady whose identity has been withheld, received a phone call on June 23 from an individual claiming to be a police officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The caller alleged that her husband had conducted fraudulent transactions from her Canara Bank account and threatened imminent arrest unless a settlement amount was paid.

Terrified by the threat, the victim made two transactions totaling Rs 11 lakh to the scammer's accounts in DBS Bank and Indusind Bank. Realizing later that she had been duped, she promptly filed a complaint at the Sadar Police Station (FIR No. 93/2024).

The case has been registered under sections 384 (extortion), 419 (impersonation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector Taman Raj Gurung is leading the investigation to track down the culprits and recover the lost funds.

This incident highlights the growing menace of phone scams and serves as a stark warning to the public to exercise caution. Authorities urge citizens to verify the authenticity of any unsolicited calls, especially those involving financial transactions, and to report suspicious activities to the police immediately.

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