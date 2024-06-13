In response to the recent heavy rainfall that has caused significant damage to stretches of NH 10 near Melli Bridge, Rabi Jhora, and Likhu Veer, the District Magistrate of Kalimpong, Sri Balasubramanian T, IAS, has issued an order imposing temporary restrictions and diversions on vehicle movement along this crucial highway. The order, effective immediately, aims to facilitate necessary repairs and ensure the safety and security of the general public.

Movement of all heavy vehicles, including buses, is now restricted between Melli and Chitrey via NH 10 until further notice. Additionally, heavy goods vehicles are restricted between Melli and 29th Mile via NH 10. The movement of all vehicles via Rabi Jhora, Teesta Bazar, and Pesok to Darjeeling and vice versa is also restricted until further notice.

Small vehicles traveling from Rangpoo towards Siliguri will be diverted through Munsong - 17th Mile - Algarah - Lava - Gorubathan to Siliguri and vice versa, round the clock. Heavy goods vehicles, buses, and small vehicles will travel from Reshi - Pedong - Algarah - Lava - Gorubathan to Siliguri and vice versa, round the clock. For those traveling between Kalimpong and Darjeeling, all vehicles will be diverted through 27th Mile - Teesta Valley - Darjeeling.

To facilitate these route diversions, necessary restrictions will be imposed at key points, including Rangpoo Check Post, Melli Bazaar, Chitrey, and the district border along NH 10. Police (Traffic) will be actively involved in ensuring compliance and smooth implementation of these measures.

The order has been communicated to various authorities for implementation and wider publicity. This includes the Secretary of the Transport Department in Kolkata, the Secretary of PWD in Nabanna, Howrah, the Chief Engineer of NH/PWD in Kolkata, the Superintendent of Police in Kalimpong, the Regional Transport Officer in Kalimpong, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) in Kalimpong, and other relevant officials and organizations.

District Magistrate Balasubramanian T emphasized the importance of these measures to ensure public safety and expedite the repair work on NH 10. Motorists are urged to follow the alternative routes and comply with the traffic restrictions until further notice.