An official team under the leadership of Sikkim minister L.B. Das conducted a site visit to understand and analyze the existing conditions of roads and drains around the Sichey area and also to identify proposed mitigation processes to overcome the hardships faced by commuters and the public in general.

The visit started from Paljor stadium junction towards the Tamang Gumpa slide area and various other spots having recurring problems caused by land subsistence and natural calamities.

During the visit, it was decided to explore the possibility of restoring the link road near Marigold School in consultation with the land owner, which has remained closed for almost a year because of a landslide.

The opening of this road will drastically reduce the distance of travel for smaller vehicles and also decongest the traffic. The CEO, of Gangtok Smart city, assured Minister Das that the remaining carpeting works will be resumed immediately after the current monsoon is over.

It may be noted that the ongoing carpeting work was stopped in between because of rain and also to ensure the quality of work. As far as slides at Tamang Gumpa is concerned, the Gangtok Smart City will take up major piling work as soon as the current monsoon is over.



The site visit cum appraisal was conducted on 25.09.2022 by L.B. Das, Minister, Urban Development and Food and Civil Supplies along with N.B. Chettri, Mayor, GMC, Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor, GMC, M.T. Sherpa, Secretary Urban Development Department, Lakpa Sherpa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gangtok Smart City, Sailendra Sharma, Chief Engineer, Urban Development Department and other officials of UDD, Smart City and Sikkim Police.



Further, the Minister has directed the Department to explore the possibility of constructing the bridge, wherever possible. He has also directed that the concerned Departments should see that all household drainage, water, and sewerage connections are properly streamlined for averting calamities.

He emphasized ensuring proper monitoring of building constructions as well as sensitizing the public in general regarding good practices and norms to be followed for construction.