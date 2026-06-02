Sikkim reviews long-term solutions after repeated road disruptions on Lachen route

Recurring road blockages along the Chungthang–Lachen corridor have prompted the Sikkim government to examine both immediate and long-term measures to secure connectivity to the remote North Sikkim region.

A high-level committee constituted under the direction of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conducted an inspection of the affected stretch on June 2 following repeated disruptions, including the recent blockage at Tarum Chu. The route serves as a critical lifeline for Lachen, where road closures have disrupted daily life and affected economic activities.

The committee, comprising senior officials from the departments of Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Roads and Bridges, Mines and Geology, Forest, GREF, district administration and police, along with representatives of the Lachen Dzumsa, reviewed ongoing restoration work and assessed options for strengthening connectivity.

Officials from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) informed the team that construction of a temporary road through extensive rock-cutting operations is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed within the scheduled timeframe.

During the inspection, GREF also outlined plans for a permanent solution in the form of a 200-metre steel double-arch bridge across the vulnerable section. The proposed bridge is intended to reduce the risk of future disruptions and ensure all-weather connectivity. Work on the project is scheduled to begin next year.

The committee also discussed the possibility of constructing a tunnel of about 186 metres to bypass the landslide-prone area. The proposal is being examined as an alternative long-term restoration measure aimed at improving resilience along the route.

The review comes amid growing concerns over recurring road failures in North Sikkim, which have repeatedly cut off access to Lachen and affected residents, businesses and transport services.