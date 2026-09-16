Sikkim revises revenue account head for restricted area permit fees from October 1

The Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation Department has revised the Revenue Receipt Head for fees collected under Restricted Area Permits (RAP), with the new account coming into effect from October 1, 2026.

As per a notice issued on September 16 under Reference No. 245/PERMIT/T&Cav/26-27, the existing Revenue Receipt Head under MH: 1452/Tourism/800/Others has been revised.

The department has directed all tourism stakeholders, dealing hands and officials involved in RAP processing to deposit the permit fees under the newly specified Head of Account.

Bank: State Bank of Sikkim (SBS)

Head of Account: 1452,00,800,02,00

The department has advised that all deposits must be made exclusively under the new account from the stipulated date to prevent discrepancies in revenue accounting and reconciliation.

The notice further states that the revised arrangement is an interim measure and will remain in force until the proposed Integrated Online Permit System becomes operational.

Once the integrated system is launched, payment processing for RAPs is expected to shift fully to the department's official digital payment gateway.

The administrative change comes as Sikkim moves towards implementing a single-window permit system aimed at streamlining and digitising the issuance of Restricted Area Permits for tourists and other stakeholders.

The revised revenue head is among the initial administrative steps being taken ahead of the rollout of the integrated online permit system.

The notice has been issued under the authority of the Joint Director (Permit), Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim.