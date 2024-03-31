Karma Sonam Lepcha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Rinchenpong, has tendered his resignation from the ruling BJP, citing personal reasons.

In a formal letter addressed to the State President of BJP, Gangtok, Lepcha expressed his decision to step down from the primary membership of the party.

"Kindly accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from primary membership of the party from today. I want to take this opportunity to thank you and the entire party for the valuable experience and support provided to me to work for the welfare of Sikkim. Thank you again for everything", Lepcha wrote in the letter..