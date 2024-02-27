Sikkim Rising Stars Under 17 Football Fiesta, organized under Operation Sadbhavna by Trishakti Corps, reached its thrilling conclusion at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

The event served as a platform for young athletes from across the region to showcase their exceptional talent and teamwork, captivating audiences with their remarkable displays of skill and sportsmanship.

From February 16 to February 27, 2024, the charming city of Gangtok witnessed an exhilarating exhibition of youth football prowess. Seven teams representing diverse backgrounds competed in a spirited tournament, embodying the values of dedication, discipline, and camaraderie synonymous with the spirit of sportsmanship. Amidst electrifying matches and nail-biting moments, players exhibited exceptional skills, leaving spectators in awe of their talent and potential.

Major General Amit Kabthiyal, SM, GOC 17 Mountain Division, commended the efforts of all participating teams and presented awards to the deserving winners. As the curtains fell on this enthralling event, the Indian Army extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, coaches, officials, and spectators for their unwavering support and enthusiasm.

The resounding success of the Under 17 Football Fiesta underscores the Indian Army's commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots level and nurturing the next generation of sporting champions. Through initiatives like these, the Indian Army continues to foster a culture of athleticism and excellence, empowering youth to excel both on and off the field.