A road traffic accident (RTA) on the Jholungay road has resulted in the loss of two lives. The incident took place on the night of April 30, 2024.

At 11:53 AM on May 1, 2024, Lance Naik Gopal Tamang of Mamring Police Outpost reported to authorities detailing the aftermath of the accident. According to the information received, Raj Kumar Manger, son of the late Kul Bdr. Manger, and his pillion rider Navin Subba, son of the late Sun Bdr. Subba, both residents of Jholungay were traveling on a motorbike bearing registration number WB79-9934 from Samardung towards Jholungay.

The motorbike veered off the road at Jholungay plunging approximately 100 feet below the roadside. Both individuals sustained severe injuries in the accident. They were evacuated to District Hospital, Singtam, for urgent medical attention. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Raj Kumar Manger passed away at CRH Tadong, Gangtok, while Navin Subba succumbed to his injuries at District Hospital Singtam.

Upon receiving the written First Information Report (FIR) from Lance Naik Gopal Tamang, Namchi Police initiated an investigation into the matter. All necessary procedural formalities have been undertaken as the case remains under active investigation.