Sikkim road accident: One tourist killed, four injured after car skids off road

A 58-year-old woman from Jharkhand was killed and four others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged onto a lower stretch in North Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Saffu Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim when the vehicle, carrying tourists from Jharkhand, lost control while en route to Lachung. According to police, the car veered off the hilly road and fell into a lower section, resulting in the fatality and multiple injuries.

The deceased woman was identified as a resident of Jharkhand, while the four injured passengers, all from Ranchi, sustained serious injuries in the crash. They were initially taken to the Mangan District Hospital for emergency treatment and were later shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced medical care.

Police said the condition of the injured remains critical. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway to determine whether road conditions, vehicle failure or driver error led to the mishap.

Mountain roads in North Sikkim are known for sharp turns and difficult terrain, particularly during winter, and authorities have repeatedly urged tourists to exercise caution while travelling in the region.