Sikkim Chief Minister and President of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang on March 16 addressed concerns raised by opposition leaders regarding the allocation of funds and employment policies. Tamang's response came amidst criticisms suggesting that the government's initiatives to provide jobs and regularize employment were financially unsustainable.

"In recent discussions, two opposition leaders questioned how we intend to finance job creation and salary payments," Tamang said .

"I want to assure the people of Sikkim that we have meticulously planned for these expenses."

Addresing gathering at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok, Tamang reminded the gathering about the passage of the interim budget totaling Rs 1900 crores ensuring government operations for the next three months. He said that this allocation would cover salary payments for contractual and ad hoc employees with Rs 250 crores already earmarked for this purpose.

"We are committed to the welfare of Sikkim's citizens," Tamang said. "We have carefully assessed our fiscal resources to ensure that every employee receives their rightful dues."

Elaborating on the budget allocation, Tamang outlined plans for the upcoming months, acknowledging the imminent formation of a new government and subsequent budgetary considerations. Despite this transition, Tamang assured citizens that the allocated Rs 1900 crores would suffice to meet the government's obligations.

"In addition to salary payments, we are also focused on addressing emergency needs through initiatives such as the Chief Minister Relief Fund," Tamang said. He highlighted the fund's role in providing assistance during natural disasters and medical emergencies.

Tamang also addressed concerns surrounding bureaucratic hurdles pledging to streamline administrative processes to ensure efficient delivery of assistance to citizens. He cited the government's efforts to minimize red tape enabling faster access to funds for those in need.

Speaking about the impact of the model code of conduct on government activities during elections, Tamang reassured the public that ongoing projects and schemes would continue unhindered. He stated the importance of maintaining momentum in developmental efforts, irrespective of political transitions.

"In the upcoming elections, I urge the people of Sikkim to evaluate our government's performance objectively," Tamang said.

"We have prioritized the welfare and development of our citizens and our actions speak louder than words."

"I have tirelessly worked for the betterment of Sikkim's citizens and now it is their turn to choose the right party," he said.