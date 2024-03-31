In a significant development, approximately Rs 30 lakh has been confiscated by authorities at the Melli checkpost.

According to sources privy to the matter, the cash was intercepted from a vehicle arriving from Siliguri. However, the ownership of the seized funds remains shrouded in mystery, raising questions about the source and intended recipient of the substantial sum.

The operation, carried out by law enforcement personnel stationed at the check post, marks a notable breakthrough in efforts to curb illicit financial activities in the region. Despite the substantial amount seized, authorities have yet to ascertain the rightful owner of the money, leaving the investigation at a critical juncture.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to the seizure remain scant, with officials refraining from divulging specific information pending further inquiry.