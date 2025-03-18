Uttarey in West Sikkim is set to host the Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet (SRTM) 2025 from March 22 to March 25, 2025, with the objective of promoting sustainable tourism, local businesses, and cultural heritage. Organized by Sikkim Tourism, the event will bring together tourism stakeholders, policymakers, travel enthusiasts, and local communities to foster rural tourism and economic development in the region.

The event will commence on March 22 with participants arriving at Bagdogra Airport, where they will receive a traditional welcome. They will then proceed to Rholu in South Sikkim for a special lunch at a Wayside Tourism Amenity, offering a taste of authentic local cuisine. Following this, visitors will be accommodated in rural homestays, where they will experience Sikkimese hospitality and immerse themselves in local traditions and customs.

The formal inauguration on March 23 at Uttarey, West Sikkim, will be graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim. The day will commence with a B2B meeting, enabling local tourism stakeholders and business representatives to explore partnerships and investment opportunities in rural tourism.

The Chief Minister will also visit community stalls set up by local artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs, showcasing Sikkimese handicrafts, handloom products, and organic food items. A vibrant cultural program will feature traditional music, folk dances, and storytelling sessions, offering visitors a deep insight into Sikkim’s rich heritage. The day will conclude with a community dinner, fostering meaningful cultural exchange between visitors and locals.

On March 24, the event will shift focus to adventure tourism, cultural exploration, and business networking. The day will begin with a meet-and-greet session with the Hon’ble Area MLA, followed by diverse activities tailored to visitor preferences.

Cultural & Heritage Tours: Guests can participate in a Village and Handloom Tour, interact with skilled artisans, witness traditional weaving techniques, and learn about Sikkimese craftsmanship.

Adventure Tourism: Enthusiasts can embark on the Chewabhanjang Day Trek, visit the scenic Phoktey Dara viewpoint, or engage in activities such as bird watching, mountain biking, paragliding, and hot air balloon rides.

Eco & Farm Tourism: Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a sheep farm, experience traditional fishing methods, and visit a monastery and heritage homestays, gaining insights into Sikkim’s spiritual and cultural legacy.

Closing Ceremony and Future Prospects

The event will conclude with a closing ceremony featuring cultural performances, including a traditional dance showcase and a musical presentation by Sofiyum, a renowned Lepcha traditional band. Officials from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department (TCAD) will address the gathering, highlighting the significance of rural tourism in Sikkim’s economic and social development.

On March 25, guests will bid farewell with a packed breakfast and warm wishes, departing for Bagdogra Airport with memories of an enriching experience.

The Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet 2025 aims to create a lasting impact on the region by fostering knowledge sharing, capacity building, networking, and policy advocacy. The event will support rural homestays, traditional crafts, and eco-tourism initiatives, strengthening local economies and creating employment opportunities.

Government-backed initiatives such as ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and rural tourism cluster development will further enhance the visibility of Sikkim’s lesser-explored destinations, integrating them into mainstream travel itineraries. Industry partnerships, educational collaborations, and strategic marketing will also be key drivers in ensuring the growth of sustainable rural tourism.