Secretary of (Ex-servicemen Welfare) (ESW), Dr Niten Chandra, visited NathuLa pass in East Sikkim today.

This visit is part of the 'Samadhan Campaign', an initiative by the Department of ESW in Sikkim.

The campaign is an outreach programme, designed to offer assistance on various issues relevant to ex-servicemen.

It emphasizes the government's dedication to the welfare of these former servicemen.

Earlier on May 12, in a proactive move to aid the villagers affected by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in North Sikkim, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, under the Operation Sadbhavana project, conducted relief operations and organized a medical camp.



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The Corps demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the locals of Rangrang and Naga villages, reaffirming its solidarity with the affected communities.

The relief efforts saw the distribution of essential relief materials, providing much-needed assistance to the affected residents. This gesture symbolized the Corps' dedication to supporting the remote villages of Naga and Rang Rang during their time of need.

Additionally, the Trishakti Corps organized a medical camp, offering crucial medical investigations, medicines, and valuable insights into comprehensive health to the villagers. Over 150 patients from both villages benefitted from this noble endeavour.