Sanjay Budhathoki, bodybuilder hailing from Rorathang, East Sikkim, has once again etched his name in the annals of history by clinching a bronze medal at the Asian Championship held in Pattaya, Bangkok. The international athlete faced fierce competition from bodybuilders representing Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, and Australia, emerging victorious.

This recent triumph comes as no surprise to those familiar with Budhathoki's journey. Earlier this year, in February 2023, he was selected to represent Sikkim at the WFF PRO-AM Universe Championship held in Celay, Guanajuato, Mexico, from July 14th to 16th.

Hailing from Rorathang, Budhathoki has been a consistent performer on the international stage. In 2022, he secured the 4th position in the fiercely contested 75 kg category at the renowned Mr. Universe competition organized by the World Fitness Federation in Bangkok.