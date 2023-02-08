Supreme Court agrees to remove the remark describing Sikkimese-Nepalese as people of "foreign origin" from the judgment in " Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim vs Union of India".

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna stated this while hearing a review petition filed by the Central Government.

As per reports, the bench said, "We will remove the remark “persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like the Nepalese” from the judgment.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expresses concerns about the whole sentence and requests to remove it entirely and not just the above phrase.

Further, the bench stated - We will remove “Namely the Bhutia Lepchas and the persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like the Nepalese”

Also Read: Sikkim: Joint Action Committee calls for 12-hour solidarity bandh on February 8

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has finally decided to go for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm allowing only essential and emergency services.

The decision was made by the Joint Action Committee today after a series of meetings.

Members of JAC and the President of Sikkim BJP recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and received assurance from the minister following that there was a dilemma about whether to organize the Bandh or not but after a series of discussions JAC had decided to call for the band as all the preparation has been made.

Santa Pradhan, Chief of JAC while addressing the presser shared "the band is not against anyone, not against either of State and Central government just a solidarity bandh.

Pradhan also appealed that volunteers and participants are requested not to indulge in any anti-social activity and to observe the bandh peacefully.