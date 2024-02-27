A case of child abuse has come to light in a local school in Gangok.

The accused, a school teacher is now facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The case (FIR No. 25/2024), registered at Sadar Police Station, was filed on February 23, 2024, following a written complaint from a local resident. The complainant, along with her staff members had been directed by the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) of Gangtok to conduct an inquiry into Rai’s conduct.

The investigation was initiated after the Education Department received a letter regarding the alleged misconduct. The inquiry revealed a disturbing truth. The victim studying in the fourth grade was reportedly touched inappropriately by the teacher on several occasions during the school year of 2023.