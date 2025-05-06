Badong Thansing Junior High School in Gangtok, Sikkim has embarked on a transformative journey by turning unused wasteland into fertile farmland. Every 5th of the month, the school observes 'School Environment Day,' an initiative led by the dedicated Headmaster Rosan Nepal. This monthly event, supported by both staff and students, has now completed its 14th edition, bringing about real change at the grassroots level.

This month's edition of 'School Environment Day' was particularly noteworthy as it involved converting barren land near the school into cultivated, green land. The event was not just limited to the school community; local figures such as the Area Education Officer, Panchayat members, and parents joined forces with the students. Together, they engaged in hands-on activities, using tools and planting seeds, with a shared vision of nurturing the earth back to life. Headmaster Nepal highlighted, "Our goal is not just to green the land but also to teach students the value of hard work and nature. When children learn through action, they remember it for life."

For many students, this event marked their first experience with farming tools and seed sowing, all carried out with enthusiasm and smiles. Teachers guided the children in understanding the care required for soil and crops, instilling a respect for nature. Even the youngest students participated, learning about the importance of conserving nature and the life cycle of crops. This practical engagement aims to help students connect with their roots and appreciate the significance of land and farming in daily life.

The previously neglected land is being transformed into a vibrant educational space, where students will learn to grow vegetables and flowers. This not only provides hands-on agricultural experience but also cultivates strong young minds. The school has plans to plant seasonal crops that will be used in their mid-day meal programme, thereby creating a direct link between farming practices and the food on their plates.

Looking ahead, the school aims to involve more community members and potentially collaborate with agricultural experts to guide students further in agricultural practices. This expansion could enrich the learning experience and foster a deeper community connection, blending education with practical life skills.

This initiative, which began as a simple monthly activity, has evolved into a community-wide effort. It is about fostering a culture of care, action, and responsibility—not just towards the environment but towards the school community and beyond. Each 'School Environment Day' serves as a reminder of the impact of collective effort, beginning anew every month on the 5th.