The Education department of Sikkim has issued an order to close the schools for a period of one week including government and private from where cases of Covid-19 are reported. The Chief Education Officers shall take necessary steps for sanitization of affected government schools.

Further, all Heads of Institutions are instructed to scrupulously observe all Covid-19 protocol and the Standard Operating Procedure and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, GOI, Department of Education and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Sikkim. And mask is made compulsory for all.

The decisions have been taken in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported from schools all over the State, after due consultation with the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim has issued a Covid-19 report of total confirmed cases 42003. Active cases are 1059.

Total recovered cases in the state is 39697 and total death as of now is 470.

The affected district are Gangtok, Pakyong, Gyalshing, Soreng, Namchi, and Mangan. The total positivity rate of last seven days in the state is 15.52 %.